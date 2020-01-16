22nd Century Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Tobacco Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (XXII, UVV, MO, VGR, PM)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

22nd Century Group Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 95.8%. Following is Universal Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,438.8%. Altria Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,740.0%.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 13,701.4%, and Philip Morris In rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 14,243.2%.

