Top 5 Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (GNE, MGEE, SPKE, ALE, IDA)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Genie Energy-B ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 360.9%. Mge Energy Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,540.9%. Spark Energy-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,185.4%.

Allete Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,209.2%, and Idacorp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,362.9%.

