Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Allegiant Travel (ALGT, CPA, LUV, SKYW, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.47. Copa Holdin-Cl A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.41. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.37.

Skywest Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.92, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.90.

