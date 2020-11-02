Allegiant Travel has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Airlines Industry (ALGT, CPA, LUV, SKYW, SAVE)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.15. Following is Copa Holdin-Cl A with a EV/Sales of 1.78. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.62.

Skywest Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.54, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.30.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allegiant Travel and will alert subscribers who have ALGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.