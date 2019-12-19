Allegiant Travel is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (ALGT, SAVE, SKYW, CPA, LUV)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.21. Following is Spirit Airlines with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.72. Skywest Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.60.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.50, and Southwest Air rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.04.

