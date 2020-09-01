Allegiant Travel is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (ALGT, CPA, SKYW, LUV, SAVE)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.27. Following is Copa Holdin-Cl A with a EV/Sales of 1.72. Skywest Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.65.

Southwest Air follows with a EV/Sales of 1.54, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Spirit Airlines on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Spirit Airlines have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor Spirit Airlines for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.