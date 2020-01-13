Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (STAA, QDEL, ALGN, WST, ANIK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 830.06. Following is Quidel Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 261.13. Align Technology ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 96.73.

West Pharmaceut follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.13, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.71.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Align Technology on October 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $191.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Align Technology have risen 53.0%. We continue to monitor Align Technology for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.