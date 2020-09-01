Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (STAA, ALGN, CERS, ATRI, QDEL)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.61. Following is Align Technology with a EV/Sales of 13.93. Cerus Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 9.87.

Atrion Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 8.69, and Quidel Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 8.58.

