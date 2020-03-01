Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Staar Surgical (STAA, ALGN, NEOG, ANIK, HAE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.65. Align Technology is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.61. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.55.

Anika Therapeuti follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.47, and Haemonetics Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.10.

