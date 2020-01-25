MySmarTrend
Highest Level of Cash in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Align Technology (ALGN, ALR, XRAY, ICUI, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Align Technology ranks highest with a CE of $761. Following is Alere Inc with a CE of $567. Dentsply Sirona ranks third highest with a CE of $321.

Icu Medical follows with a CE of $315, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a CE of $236.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Align Technology on October 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $191.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Align Technology have risen 41.3%. We continue to monitor Align Technology for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

