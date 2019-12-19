Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Staar Surgical (STAA, ALGN, HAE, ICUI, NEOG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 657.15. Following is Align Technology with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 48.50. Haemonetics Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 44.16.

Icu Medical follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 43.97, and Neogen Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 39.65.

