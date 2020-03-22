Align Technology is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ALGN, ALR, XRAY, ICUI, WST)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Align Technology ranks highest with a CE of $761. Alere Inc is next with a CE of $567. Dentsply Sirona ranks third highest with a CE of $321.
Icu Medical follows with a CE of $315, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a CE of $236.
