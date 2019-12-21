Align Technology is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ALGN, ALR, XRAY, ICUI, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Align Technology ranks highest with a CE of $761. Following is Alere Inc with a CE of $567. Dentsply Sirona ranks third highest with a CE of $321.

Icu Medical follows with a CE of $315, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a CE of $236.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Align Technology on October 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $191.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Align Technology have risen 42.8%. We continue to monitor Align Technology for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.