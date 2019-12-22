Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Ppg Inds Inc in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (PPG, ALB, AXTA, CE, ASH)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Ppg Inds Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Albemarle Corp with a CE of $1,000. Axalta Coating S ranks third highest with a CE of $770.
Celanese Corp-A follows with a CE of $608, and Ashland Global H rounds out the top five with a CE of $566.
