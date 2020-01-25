MySmarTrend
Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Ppg Inds Inc in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (PPG, ALB, AXTA, CE, ASH)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:16am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Ppg Inds Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Albemarle Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Axalta Coating S ranks third highest with a CE of $770.

Celanese Corp-A follows with a CE of $608, and Ashland Global H rounds out the top five with a CE of $566.

