Highest Level of Cash in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of American Airline (AAL, LUV, DAL, ALK, CPA)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
American Airline ranks highest with a CE of $5,000. Southwest Air is next with a CE of $3,000. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.
Alaska Air Group follows with a CE of $2,000, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the top five with a CE of $944.
