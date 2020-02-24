Mallinckrodt has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (MNK, AKRX, ENDP, TLGT, LCI)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Mallinckrodt ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Akorn Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Endo Internation ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

Teligent Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Lannett Co Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

