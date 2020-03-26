Ryerson Holding is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (RYI, AP, ZEUS, AKS, X)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ryerson Holding ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.06. Olympic Steel ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07.

AK Steel Holding Corp. follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08, and Us Steel Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08.

