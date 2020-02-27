Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Agco Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.52. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.49.

Lindsay Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.89, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.98.

