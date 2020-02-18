Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (LNN, TTC, AGCO, TWI, DE)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,022.4%. Toro Co is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,497.3%. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,563.3%.

Titan Intl Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,157.6%, and Deere & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8,070.4%.

