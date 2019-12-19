Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (TTC, LNN, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Toro Co ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.36. Lindsay Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.07. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.13.

Agco Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.33, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.34.

