Titan Intl Inc has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.53. Agco Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.33. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.17.

Lindsay Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.00, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.82.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deere & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deere & Co in search of a potential trend change.