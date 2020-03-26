Shares of Toro Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TTC, LNN, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Toro Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63. Following is Lindsay Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34.

Agco Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

