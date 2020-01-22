Shares of Titan Intl Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Agco Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47.

Lindsay Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.53, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

