Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Toro Co in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TTC, LNN, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Toro Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.08. Following is Lindsay Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.77. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.59.

Agco Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13.

