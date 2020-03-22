Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Deere & Co in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (DE, AGCO, TTC, TWI, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a CE of $10,000. Following is Agco Corp with a CE of $368. Toro Co ranks third highest with a CE of $310.

Titan Intl Inc follows with a CE of $144, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $122.

