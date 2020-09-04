Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Toro Co in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TTC, DE, LNN, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Toro Co ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.68. Deere & Co is next with a EV/Sales of 2.51. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.91.

Agco Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.62, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.25.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lindsay Corp on March 18th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Lindsay Corp have risen 10.4%. We continue to monitor Lindsay Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.