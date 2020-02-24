Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Following is Agco Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.48.

Lindsay Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Titan Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have TWI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.