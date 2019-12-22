Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Fluor Corp in the Construction & Engineering Industry (FLR, ACM, JEC, VMI, EME)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Fluor Corp ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Aecom is next with a CE of $802. Jacobs Engin Grp ranks third highest with a CE of $774.

Valmont Inds follows with a CE of $493, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $467.

