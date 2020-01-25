MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Fluor Corp in the Construction & Engineering Industry (FLR, ACM, JEC, VMI, EME)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:12am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Fluor Corp ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Aecom is next with a CE of $802. Jacobs Engin Grp ranks third highest with a CE of $774.

Valmont Inds follows with a CE of $493, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $467.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Emcor Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have EME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest level of cash fluor corp aecom jacobs engin grp valmont inds emcor group inc

Ticker(s): FLR ACM JEC VMI EME

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.