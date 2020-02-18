MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Arista Networks in the Communications Equipment Industry (ANET, ADTN, AAOI, CALX, INFN)

Written on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:24am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Arista Networks ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 232.7%. Adtran Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 489.0%. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,294.5%.

Calix Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,714.6%, and Infinera Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,788.6%.

Ticker(s): ANET ADTN AAOI CALX INFN

