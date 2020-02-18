Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Arista Networks in the Communications Equipment Industry (ANET, ADTN, AAOI, CALX, INFN)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Arista Networks ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 232.7%. Adtran Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 489.0%. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,294.5%.
Calix Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,714.6%, and Infinera Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,788.6%.
