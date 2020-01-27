Netgear Inc has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Communications Equipment Industry (NTGR, COMM, AAOI, ADTN, ARRS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Netgear Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49. Following is Commscope Holdin with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70.

Adtran Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.79, and Arris Internatio rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.81.

