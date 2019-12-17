Arista Networks is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (ANET, ADTN, AAOI, CALX, INFN)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Arista Networks ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 232.7%. Adtran Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 489.0%. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,294.5%.

Calix Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,714.6%, and Infinera Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,788.6%.

