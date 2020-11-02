Paycom Software has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Application Software Industry (PAYC, RNG, ADBE, ADSK, PCTY)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Paycom Software ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 37.67. Ringcentral In-A is next with a EV/Sales of 30.17. Adobe Sys Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 23.09.

Autodesk Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 21.95, and Paylocity Holdin rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 20.78.

