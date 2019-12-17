MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Providence Servi in the Health Care Services Industry (PRSC, PINC, AMED, CHE, ADUS)

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 2:29am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Providence Servi ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 71.6%. Premier Inc-Cl A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,369.5%. Amedisys Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,467.8%.

Chemed Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,577.4%, and Addus Homecare rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,970.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amedisys Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $131.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Amedisys Inc have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor Amedisys Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio providence servi premier inc-cl a amedisys inc chemed corp addus homecare

Ticker(s): PRSC PINC AMED CHE ADUS

Contact James Quinn