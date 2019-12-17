Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Providence Servi in the Health Care Services Industry (PRSC, PINC, AMED, CHE, ADUS)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Providence Servi ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 71.6%. Premier Inc-Cl A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,369.5%. Amedisys Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,467.8%.
Chemed Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,577.4%, and Addus Homecare rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,970.2%.
