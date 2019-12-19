Lhc Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (LHCG, AMED, BEAT, CHE, ADUS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lhc Group Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 54.62. Amedisys Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 51.77. Biotelemetry Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 45.52.

Chemed Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 42.98, and Addus Homecare rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.58.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amedisys Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $131.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Amedisys Inc have risen 23.3%. We continue to monitor Amedisys Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.