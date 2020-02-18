Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Powell Inds Inc in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (POWL, PLPC, AYI, THR, LYTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Powell Inds Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 61.9%. Following is Preformed Line with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,340.0%. Acuity Brands ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,764.6%.

Thermon Group Ho follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,047.9%, and Lsi Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,369.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Powell Inds Inc on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.77. Since that call, shares of Powell Inds Inc have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.