Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ESND, ARC, PBI, ACCO, ACU)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Arc Document Sol is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Pitney Bowes Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Acme United Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

