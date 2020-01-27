Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (IVC, CFMS, ARAY, IRIX, ANGO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Invacare Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28. Conformis Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.68. Accuray Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.82.

Iridex Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83, and Angiodynamics In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.53.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Invacare Corp on August 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Invacare Corp have risen 45.6%. We continue to monitor Invacare Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.