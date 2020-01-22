Shares of Invacare Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (IVC, ARAY, CFMS, IRIX, ANGO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Invacare Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Accuray Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Conformis Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.

Iridex Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26, and Angiodynamics In rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

