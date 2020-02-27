Shares of Invacare Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Health Care Equipment Industry (IVC, CFMS, ARAY, IRIX, ANGO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Invacare Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28. Following is Conformis Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64. Accuray Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64.

Iridex Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.89, and Angiodynamics In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.29.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Conformis Inc on December 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.67. Since that call, shares of Conformis Inc have fallen 41.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.