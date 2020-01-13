Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (SEM, ENSG, USPH, ACHC, UHS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Select Medical ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 612.85. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 151.06. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.36.

Acadia Healthcar follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.06, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.35.

