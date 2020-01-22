Shares of Team Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (TISI, ABM, SP, CECE, TRR)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Team Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Following is Abm Industries with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Sp Plus Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

Ceco Environmntl follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20, and Trc Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trc Cos Inc on November 10th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Trc Cos Inc have risen 90.8%. We continue to monitor Trc Cos Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.