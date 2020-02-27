Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Team Inc (TISI, ABM, AQMS, TRR, CECE)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Team Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30. Abm Industries is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35. Aqua Metals Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.36.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72, and Ceco Environmntl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.82.

