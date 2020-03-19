Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Casella Waste (CWST, SRCL, ROL, TTEK, ABM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Casella Waste ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 38.22. Stericycle Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 36.75. Rollins Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.45.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.34, and Abm Industries rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.16.

