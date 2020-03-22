Clean Harbors has the Highest Level of Cash in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CLH, TTEK, ROL, RSG, ABM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Clean Harbors ranks highest with a CE of $358. Following is Tetra Tech Inc with a CE of $190. Rollins Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $107.

Republic Svcs follows with a CE of $83, and Abm Industries rounds out the top five with a CE of $63.

