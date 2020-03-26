22nd Century Group Inc has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Tobacco Industry (XXII, PM, MO, VGR, UVV)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

22nd Century Group Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.93. Following is Philip Morris In with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.88. Altria Group Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26, and Universal Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13.

